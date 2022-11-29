Rob Gronkowski says he'd 'whoop' Eli Manning at pickleball

Eli Manning may have bested Rob Gronkowski in the Super Bowl, but Gronk says he’ll get him where it counts most: the pickleball court.

The tight end, who retired for a second time after last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told the 3rd hour of TODAY he’s been playing the fast-growing sport since hanging up his cleats.

When it came up that Manning discussed how he also plays pickleball during a recent visit to the show, Gronk didn’t flinch.

“I would whoop Eli,” he joked. “No chance.”

Gronkowski said playing the sport (which once left TODAY’s own Savannah Guthrie hurt!) is a win-win.

“It’s an unbelievable workout, first off. And you don’t even really notice the exercise that you’re getting and it’s just fun to do and anyone can do it at all ages, as well,” he said.

Gronkowski is a supporter of the national campaign No Kid Hungry, so Sheinelle Jones mentioned he and Manning should square off in a match to raise money for the effort.

“One hundred percent. I love that idea," Gronkowski said.

Manning, with Kelsey Grammer as his partner, played a game of pickleball when he appeared on the 3rd hour of TODAY earlier this month.

“There’s a craze going on,” Gronkowski said. “When I retired, I was playing tennis, I was playing paddle(ball) and then I picked up pickle(ball) and then it’s all in.”