When will your favorite football team be on the clock? Here’s the NFL draft order

The next class of NFL rookies is set to be selected in the 2024 draft.

One of the biggest tentpole events during the NFL offseason, this year's draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit. During the three days, the league's 32 teams will take turns picking their newest members.

There are seven rounds of selections, but all eyes are on the No. 1 pick in Round 1, which belongs to the Chicago Bears. They are expected to choose USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The team also has the ninth pick.

Read on for more on the draft's first round.

What is the 2024 NFL draft order for the first round?

Chicago Bears Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs

How the Chicago Bears got the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft

In March 2023, the Bears made a trade with the Carolina Panthers to send their No. 1 overall pick for that year's draft to the Panthers. In exchange, Carolina sent wide receiver DJ Moore and four draft picks across the next three drafts.

One of the picks that Chicago received was a 2024 first-round selection with an undetermined position at the time. League rules stipulate that teams that do not make the playoffs are placed within the first 18 positions in all seven rounds in the reverse order of their standing.

Neither the Bears nor the Panthers qualified for the 2024 playoffs, with Carolina finishing with the worst 2023 regular-season record in the league, at 2-15. (Chicago's record was 7-10.) Carolina's losses were Chicago's gain, as the latter now owns the top pick in the 2024 draft.

Who are the Bears expected to draft first?

The team traded away quarterback Justin Fields last month to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it is expected that Chicago will use its top pick to get a new quarterback.

The widely held favorite for the position is USC's Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. During last year's college football season, Williams threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns. He ran for 11 more himself.

Williams told TODAY in an interview that aired April 25 he knew when he was 12 that he could be a No. 1 overall selection.

“It’s actually becoming a reality being here, being at the draft, possibly being the No. 1 pick. Crazy,” he said.