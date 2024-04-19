What are MLB's City Connect uniforms? Here are the colorful details

The New York Mets unveiled their City Connect uniform on April 19, the latest iteration of a leaguewide initiative aiming to highlight the cultural aspects of each Major League Baseball team's home city through new, colorful jerseys.

The Mets' City Connect uniform features dark gray jerseys with black "NYC" letters on the front, which represent the concrete jungle of New York City. The uniform, made by Nike, also has a purple swoosh and purple detailing on the sleeve — a reference to the purple icon of the 7 subway line, which runs to the Mets' ballpark in Queens, Citi Field.

The pinstripes are also a nod to the city's subway lines — the stripes are made up of circles and diamonds, which represent the local and express subways. An image of the Queensboro Bridge, which connects the boroughs of Queens and Manhattan, makes an appearance on the team's hats, pants and sleeves, as well.

Introduced in the 2021 season, the City Connect series' alternate uniforms feature different colors, fonts and graphics than a team's home and away uniforms, and seek to celebrate each city's history and culture, according to MLB.

Fans have come to anticipate the launch date of the new uniforms to debate the aesthetics, often becoming a polarizing subject of conversation among enthusiasts. ESPN even ranked the jerseys from best to worst, starting with jerseys that were vibrant and representative of a team's home city, to jerseys that were widely panned — some of which were even deemed boring by fans.

Here's what to know about the City Connect designs that have been released — and which are still in the works.

Which MLB teams have released City Connect uniforms?

MLB and Nike started the City Connect series in 2021, and so far, 22 MLB teams have released their City Connect designs.

Seven teams launched their City Connect uniforms during the first year of the series: the Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Red Sox played in their brightly colored City Connect uniform last weekend. Christopher Pasatieri / Getty Images

Seven more followed in 2022, with the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres getting new uniforms. (The Rockies' City Connect jerseys topped ESPN's list, and were described as "a look that feels both fresh and classic.")

Last year, the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates launched their City Connect uniforms.

Which teams are releasing City Connect uniforms in 2024?

Seven more teams — the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and the Dodgers — are set to unveil their jerseys during the 2024 season, in addition to the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, which recently released their City Connect uniform.

The Philadelphia Phillies' City Connect uniform made its on-field debut on April 12. Rich Schultz / Getty Images

The Cardinals announced April 18 their City Connect uniform will launch on May 20, a couple of weeks after the Tigers unveil theirs.

The Dodgers, which released their first City Connect uniform in 2021, phased out their jersey and are set to unveil their latest alternate uniform later this year.

While MLB said all 30 teams will receive City Connect uniforms, the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics, which are in the process of moving to Las Vegas, are the only teams without a date for getting their first set of City Connect uniforms, SNY reported.