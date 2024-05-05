Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Darius Morris dies at 33

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Darius Morris has died at the age of 33.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris,” the team said in a post on X Saturday accompanied by a picture of the former player.

Morris’ family announced his passing in a statement shared with TMZ on Saturday.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement read.

His body was found in the Los Angeles area, according to the outlet. The Lakers and his family did not provide a cause of death.

Morris was a standout player at the University of Michigan before going on to be a second-round pick for the Lakers in the 2011 draft. He went on to play for teams including the the Los Angeles Clippers, the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Morris then played professionally in China and France, and last played in 2019-20, according to ESPN.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.