Mike Tyson is getting back into the boxing ring at 58 years old.

Netflix announced on March 7 that the legendary fighter will take on YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul, who is 30 years younger than Tyson, in a match that will be streamed live.

"My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time," Paul said in a news release. "This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

"He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT," Tyson said in the release.

Here's what to know about the fight:

When is the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul?

The fight will be on July 20, 2024, less than a month after Tyson celebrates his 58th birthday.

Where will it be held?

The Tyson-Paul fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the 80,00-seat stadium that is the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

How can you watch it?

Netflix will stream the match live through a partnership with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

It's the latest push into sports programming for Netflix, which recently signed a $5 billion, 10-year deal to acquire the rights to exclusively stream WWE Raw, the popular World Wrestling Entertainment show that airs on Monday nights.

Paul started MVP company in 2021 with Nakisa Bidarian to promote various boxing matches and combat sports events. Bidarian alluded to the age difference between Tyson and Paul in a statement about the event.

"Six generations of boxing fans will have a stake in the outcome and will be able to watch an anti-hero, Jake Paul, put it all on the line against the baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson," he said.

When was the last time Mike Tyson fought in a boxing match?

Tyson got in the ring most recently at 54 years old in 2020 in an exhibition match against another legendary boxer, Roy Jones Jr., who was 51 at the time. No one was declared the winner, as the fight was ruled a split draw by the judges.

Paul fought on the same night in an earlier match, knocking out former New York Knicks player turned boxer Nate Robinson.

In his prime in the 1980s, Tyson was one of the most fearsome heavyweight boxers in history. Known as "Iron" Mike, he became the undisputed heavyweight champion at just 20 years old and won his first 37 fights before a stunning knockout at the hands of Buster Douglas in 1990.

Mike Tyson won his first 37 fights as a professional in the 1980s and was feared for his knockout power. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

Tyson then served three years in prison for a rape conviction before resuming his boxing career. He is 50-6 all time with 44 knockouts in his boxing career, and he was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011.

He now runs a cannabis business and hosts a podcast while occasionally making movie appearances, including in the hit comedy "The Hangover" and its sequel.

What is Jake Paul's record as a boxer?

Paul rose to fame as a social media influencer and YouTube star before turning to professional boxing in 2018.

He has a 9-1 record with six knockouts. His most recent win came on March 2 against Ryan Bourland with a first-round stoppage. Many of his fights have come against fellow YouTubers, mixed-martial arts fighters switching over to boxing, or novelty boxers like Robinson.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard," Paul said in the news release. "Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons."

Who else is fighting on the undercard?

Netflix announced that additional information about a co-main event fight and fights that will take place before the Paul-Tyson match will be released at a later date.