Tommy DeVito may be the biggest thing to come out of New Jersey since “The Sopranos.”

That may be an apt reference, given the rather “Sopranos”-like appearance of the agent of the New York Giants quarterback during the team’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Yes, DeVito continued his fairy tale-like season by leading his team to an improbable come-from-behind 24-22 victory — the Giants third straight win — but his agent, Sean Stellato, stole the show.

Tommy DeVito runs during the first half against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

Decked out in a black blazer with pinstripes, white hankie in the front pocket, dark shirt and a black hat, Stellato appeared to be a real “paisan,” or at least a caricature of what people think New Jerseyans look like.

Fans on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, couldn’t get enough.

“Tommy DeVito’s agent looks exactly how I’d expect Tommy DeVito’s agent to look like,” one person joked.

“Tommy DeVito’s agent is absolutely perfect,” another person wrote.

“This is like the Italian adaptation of Jerry Maguire,” someone else quipped.

“Other players have an agent, Tommy devito has a consigliere,” another person joked.

“This is Tommy DeVito’s agent. Straight out of a movie,” another user commented.

“Tommy DeVito’s agent looks like if you gave an AI Image Generator this prompt: ‘Tommy DeVito’s Agent,’” former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger wrote.

“Tommy Devito’s agent is a cross between Inspector Gadget and a 1920’s cartoon villain who likes to steal all* the jewels,” someone else joked.

Stellato looks like he's enjoying the ride, which is good because the DeVito train shows no signs of slowing down. With the victory over the Packers, the Giants improved to 5-8 on the season, a season in which DeVito — an undrafted free agent — was pressed into action when the team’s first two quarterbacks on the depth chart went down with injuries.

DeVito is 3-1 in his four starts and has helped provide a spark and glimmer of hope for a team whose season looked lost when he took over.

“He earned the right to play today, and he earned the right to play the next week,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said after the game, according to The Athletic. “The kid’s done a good job.”