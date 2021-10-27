Carli Lloyd honored her husband in a beautiful way during her final national team game

A legendary chapter in Carli Lloyd's career ended, and a new phase of her life began with one jersey change in her final game with the U.S. women's national team Tuesday night.

The soccer star walked off to a standing ovation in the 66th minute of the USWNT's 6-0 win over South Korea at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, and took off her jersey with "Lloyd" on the back to reveal one with "Hollins" on the back.

Hollins is the last name of her husband of five years, Brian Hollins. As she closes the chapter of Carli Lloyd, soccer star, she begins the one as Carli Hollins.

“It’s been emotional. But there’s just a sense of peace and contentment that I feel -- it’s just joy and happiness,” Lloyd said about her national team career coming to a close, according to ESPN. “It’s been an amazing journey and I gave it all I had, and now I can walk away into the next chapter.”

Carli Lloyd wears a Hollins jersey in honor of her husband in her final game for the U.S. women's national team Tuesday night. Brad Smith / Getty Images

Lloyd, 39, spoke to TODAY over the summer about how she wants to start a family with Hollins and continue to renew her relationship with her parents and extended family after being estranged from them for 12 years.

Carli Lloyd and husband Brian Hollins celebrate her last game with the USWNT. Brad Smith / Getty Images

"I’m just happy now that we are in the place that we are, and everybody feels good about it," she said in June.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion finished her national team career with the third-most goals in team history (134) and the second-most international caps of any player in the world behind retired U.S. star Kristine Lilly.

A tribute to her longevity was right on her feet in the form of custom-made Nike cleats with "1987" and "2021" painted on them and "Better Every Day" printed inside.

The New Jersey native has also passed the torch of her No. 10 jersey to another USWNT star, Lindsey Horan. The No. 10 jersey traditionally goes to one of the national team's top players.

"To wear the number 10 for the national team has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid," Horan wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of her holding up Lloyd's jersey.

"I still never thought it would feel like this... Carli passing down this jersey to me was one of the most special moments of my life and truly such a gift. You have showed me what it takes to consistently be at your best, to give everything to your team, to put your head down and ALWAYS work and no matter what, never stay complacent. You have become such a huge role model for me and I can’t thank you enough for that. Every time I put on this jersey, I promise to wear it with pride and never stop working. More importantly… I cannot wait to celebrate YOU in a few days. Thank you for everything Carlaaa, so much love for you ❤️"

Lloyd hasn't played her last soccer game just yet. Before she starts life as Mrs. Hollins, she still has some games left for Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League.