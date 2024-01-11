Bill Belichick is expected to leave his position as New England Patriots head coach after 24 seasons.

League sources told ESPN and team sources told The Athletic that Belichick and the Patriots are expected to part ways Jan. 11. NBC Sports has also reported Belichick's departure, citing multiple reports.

The team has announced a press conference with Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft for noon ET Jan. 11.

The split had been rumored for weeks in NFL circles, as the Patriots stumbled to a 4-13 record this season.

Belichick’s run as Patriots head coach featured a level of success never seen in the NFL, with him winning six Super Bowls with the organization.

After a pedestrian stint in the 1990s as head coach of the Cleveland Browns and accepting the job as head coach of the New York Jets in 2000 before resigning the very next day, Belichick’s tenure in New England began in the 2000 season when the Patriots went 5-11.

Bill Belichick celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

In 2001, the trajectory of the team and the NFL changed forever when starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury in a game against the Jets. Little-known backup Tom Brady stepped in and guided the franchise to its first Super Bowl, a victory over the favored St. Louis Rams. The franchise would win five more with Brady under center, the last one coming in 2019.

Brady left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after that season and won a Super Bowl with them, while Belichick and the Patriots struggled, posting losing seasons in three of the last four years. They have not won a playoff game since beating the Rams in the Super Bowl in 2019.

Tom Brady (left) and Bill Belichick (right) converse during a practice at Gillette Stadium in 2019. Jim Davis / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Still, Belichick, 71, has left an unforgettable mark on the NFL. He has won 333 games, second most behind Don Shula, and has won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, the most of any head coach in the NFL.

He has also appeared as a coach in 12 Super Bowls, including his stints as an assistant. In addition, he guided the Patriots to a total of nine Super Bowl appearances and 17 AFC East titles, as well as 21 seasons with a winning record.

Belichick's departure is the latest in a flurry of high profile head coaching moves in the football world. Longtime Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who won one Super Bowl and lost another to Belichick, moved into an advisory role with the franchise on Jan. 10, while University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who won seven national championships in his career, announced his retirement the same day.

A three-time AP Coach of the Year, Belichick has one year remaining on his contract with the Patriots and he has been linked to other head coaching jobs in the league.