Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car accident in Texas over the holiday weekend, according to the NFL and local reports.

The 25-year-old’s agent, Brian Overstreet, told the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram that Gladney was killed in a car accident in Dallas the early hours of Monday morning.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Overstreet said.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported Gladney was one of two people killed in the Mercedes SUV crash.

An investigation into the crash was underway but speed may have played a role, the station reported.

Gladney’s past and current teams have since taken to social media to honor him.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” read a message posted to the Cardinals’ Twitter account. “Our Hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

Gladney signed with the Cardinals in March, following two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," a statement from the Vikings read.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

Gladney as a Minnesota Viking in November 2020 in a game against the Chicago Bears. Robin Alam / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Vikings drafted Gladney in the first round in 2020.

Before the NFL, Gladney was a standout cornerback at Texas Christian University. According to a memorial written by TCU’s director of intercollegiate athletics, Jeremiah Donati, Gladney never lost sight of where he got his start and visited the campus often.

“Our TCU athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney," Donati wrote.

"After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son."

One other person was killed in the wreck in Dallas, according to local reports.

Gladney is survived by his son, Kingston.

In February, to mark Kingston’s first birthday on Instagram, Gladney referred to him as “the lil guy who came in and changed my life.” He added, "Although we have many many more birthdays and memories to come this one is special."