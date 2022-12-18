Argentina wins World Cup on penalty kicks over France

Argentina has defeated France, the returning champion, in a dramatic World Cup final that gives the South American country its first title since 1986.

Sunday’s final was a battle of wills as the competitors met each other shot for shot well into extra time, until Argentina ended France’s hope for a consecutive win in penalty kicks.

Argentina took an early lead, scoring two goals in the first half. France was thoroughly outplayed and was consistently on the defensive but rallied in the second half and in extra time.

Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel celebrates after the decisive penalty during the World Cup final against France in Lusail, Qatar, on Dec. 18, 2022. Frank Augstein / AP

Lionel Messi, Argentina’s captain, has taken his first World Cup title in what is likely to be the 35-year-old’s last appearance in the tournament. He solidified an incredible legacy as fans debate whether Messi is the greatest player of all time.

But he met his match in Kylian Mbappé, France’s young upstart, who tied the game twice. The 23-year-old scored three goals in addition to a penalty kick, earning him the Golden Boot.

Moments after being given that honor, Messi kissed the World Cup.

