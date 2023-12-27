Slain pregnant teen and her boyfriend each had a gunshot wound, San Antonio police say

A pregnant teenager and her boyfriend each were wounded by a gunshot when they were found dead in a car in San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon, police said Wednesday.

While the slain couple has not been officially identified by the medical examiner, San Antonio police said they suspect the bodies found in a Kia Optima in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Drive are of 18-year-old Savanah Soto and her boyfriend.

Police have not released the boyfriend’s name, saying only that the man in the vehicle was 22 years old. The Associated Press identified him as Matthew Guerra, 22.

Savanah Soto. via Facebook

An unborn child was also killed, police said.

A representative with the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday afternoon said there was no additional information to release about the case.

Soto was last seen in the Kia around 2 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Grissom Road in Leon Valley, the city’s police department said in an earlier statement, adding that investigators believed her disappearance posed “a credible threat” to her “health and safety.”

On Tuesday night, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a news conference that the bodies inside the Kia could have been there three or four days. He added the Kia belonged to Soto’s boyfriend.

“There are two people in the car. ... They are deceased,” McManus said while near the crime scene. “We believe that it is the missing woman and her boyfriend.”

Detectives were treating the case as a possible capital murder investigation, police said.

Asked if investigators were looking for a suspect in the deaths, a police department spokesperson on Wednesday afternoon said there were no known suspects. The official added there was no threat to the public.

Soto’s disappearance had triggered a CLEAR Alert, which stands for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue. The CLEAR Alert was created in 2019 to help law enforcement find and rescue missing, kidnapped or abducted adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The city of Leon Valley, which is about 12 miles northwest of San Antonio, had posted on its Facebook page that Soto’s delivery date had passed and that her family contacted the San Antonio police because they were concerned after she missed “an essential medical appointment.”

Soto’s mother, Gloria Cordova, said in a Facebook post that her daughter was scheduled to be induced at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and “never showed up.”

In an interview with NBC affiliate WOAI of San Antonio on Monday, Cordova added there was no reason why her daughter “would just get up and go off.”

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com.