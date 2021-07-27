Simone Biles' sister posts tweet about mental health after Olympic withdrawal

Simone Biles’ sister is weighing in on the importance of mental health in the wake of her sister’s withdrawal from the gymnastics team competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Y’all are all about mental health until it no longer benefits you.. i can’t imagine being that inconsiderate WHEWWWW,” Adria Biles, the athlete's younger sister, wrote on Tuesday morning.

About an hour beforehand, USA Gymnastics had issued a statement, explaining, "Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

The “medical issue” in question has not been disclosed, but speaking with TODAY exclusively after the announcement, Biles said, "Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment."

"Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see," she continued, adding that she's not sure if she'll compete in the all-around competition on Thursday. She is the defending champion.

Without Biles, 24, the U.S. gymnastics team won the silver medal, while the Russian Olympic Committee took gold.

Biles has been open about the mental toll competing can take. After she and her teammates finished in second place during the qualifying competition over the weekend, she wrote about the pressure she feels.

“It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it,” she wrote on Instagram. “I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!”

Biles has also talked about the benefits of going to therapy.

"I’ve learned it’s OK to ask for help if you need it," she told Glamour last month. "One of the very first sessions, I didn’t talk at all. I just wouldn’t say anything. I was like, ‘I’m not crazy. I don’t need to be here.'"

She said having the courage to seek help did wonders for her.

"I thought I could figure it out on my own, but that’s sometimes not the case. And that’s not something you should feel guilty or ashamed of," she said. "Once I got over that fact, I actually enjoyed it and looked forward to going to therapy. It’s a safe space."

Simone Biles' sister and grandmother attend the Artistic Gymnastics at the Olympic Arena during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 14, 2016. BEN STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images

Aly Raisman, who won three gold medals at the Olympics with Team USA, knows the stress Biles faces.

“I also am just thinking about the mental impact that this has to have on Simone,” she told TODAY on Tuesday about her departure from team competition.

“It’s just so much pressure, and I’ve been watching how much pressure has been on her in the months leading up to the Games, and it’s just devastating. I feel horrible.”

