Watch Simone Biles fly through the air in incredible ad for Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is ready for the Summer Olympics. She hopes you are, too.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist appears in a new commercial for the games on NBC, complete with her soaring through the air against the backdrop of the night sky.

“When you are Simone Biles, certain laws just don't apply — like gravity," a voiceover says as Biles, in a red leotard, runs toward a vault and rockets into the air, her body contorting into twists and turns.

The video goes into slow motion mode, as we see Biles fly though the air while the ceiling above her is transformed into a night sky full of stars.

“The greatest of all time,” reads a message on the screen as Biles continues to appear. “The Olympics July 23.”

In addition to her four Olympic gold medals, as well as one bronze, Biles has 25 medals in the world championships, making her the most decorated gymnast in American history.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to be held last year, but were postponed due to the pandemic.

Biles told TODAY last year that she cried after learning the Tokyo games had been postponed. Last July, she told the show she was continuing to prepare.

“Training has been a little bit different,” she said. “It's been kind of crazy, but going in every day knowing and hoping that 2021 is on the horizon keeps me going. It's just, we don't know what's going to happen, so we train as if.”

Biles is one of hundreds of gymnasts who said they were abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Last month, she said she felt compelled to return to the Olympics.

“I just feel like everything that happened, I had to come back to the sport to be a voice, to have change happen,” Biles told Hoda Kotb on TODAY. “Because I feel like if there weren't a remaining survivor in the sport, they would've just brushed it to the side.”

