Religious leaders discuss how to come together during Easter and Passover

Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan and Rabbi Rachel Ain discuss with Megyn Kelly the traditions of Easter and Passover and their similarities. The religious leaders also talk about how to keep the faith during difficult times and the current state of morality in our country. “We need to hold (our leaders) accountable,” Rabbi Ain tells Megyn Kelly.
