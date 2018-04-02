Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Religious leaders discuss how to come together during Easter and Passover

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Religious leaders discuss how to come together during Easter and Passover

08:31

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan and Rabbi Rachel Ain discuss with Megyn Kelly the traditions of Easter and Passover and their similarities. The religious leaders also talk about how to keep the faith during difficult times and the current state of morality in our country. “We need to hold (our leaders) accountable,” Rabbi Ain tells Megyn Kelly.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.