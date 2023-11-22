Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls closed after explosion of vehicle entering US from Canada, officials say

The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion Wednesday at the border crossing between Canada and the United States on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, New York.

All western New York bridge crossings into the U.S. were shut down as well, the Erie County executive said. The vehicle was headed into the U.S. from Canada, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Several emergency vehicles were at the entrance of the bridge and federal authorities were investigating, NBC affiliate WGRZ of Buffalo reported.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was aware of the incident and is traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement officials. She said New York State Police will be actively working with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry into the state.

“I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist,” she said in a post on X.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said it would be increasing security systemwide. Travelers at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport should expect additional screenings and vehicles coming into the airport will undergo security checks, it said.

“The Buffalo and Niagara Falls Airports are fully operational. We advise travelers to give themselves time for these extra precautions in addition to holiday travel,” the agency said in a post on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.