Woman formerly known as Rachel Dolezal fired from teaching gig over OnlyFans account

A former NAACP leader in Washington state who was exposed for pretending to be Black in 2015 is now making headlines for a different controversy.

Rachel Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, was fired by the Catalina Foothills Unified School District in Arizona over her OnlyFans account, NBC News confirmed.

Her account also made headlines in 2022 when leaked photos of her posing in lingerie circulated online.

The 18-and-up platform, which hosts millions of content creators, is known primarily as a service where sex workers share explicit photos behind a monthly paywall, although creators can share anything from cooking tutorials to fitness routines. Subscribers can also pay extra fees to receive personalized pay-per-view messages from their favorite creators.

Though the controversial figure has been active on the content subscription platform for years, the district didn’t learn of Diallo’s OnlyFans posts until Tuesday afternoon, according to Julie Farbarik, a spokesperson for Catalina Foothills Unified School District.

“Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy,” Farbarik wrote in an email. The policy states that employees should not communicate online in a manner that’s “unprofessional” or that would “significantly and adversely impact [their] work-related reputation.”

Though the images on her page are hidden for nonsubscribers, many of the captions on her posts appear sexually suggestive.

Diallo had started with the school district in August last year as a part-time afterschool instructor working with elementary school students. She was also a substitute teacher under the district’s substitute contract provider.

She did not respond to NBC News’ attempts to reach her that were made via email and Instagram direct message. Two of her listed phone numbers were out of service.

Nearly a decade ago, after a media scandal led her to confess that she was born to white parents despite identifying as a Black woman, Diallo, then Dolezal, was forced to resign as the head of her local NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington, and was removed from a police ombudsman commission. The controversy ignited outrage and public discourse around the concept of “race faking.”

In 2019, she accepted a plea deal after being charged with welfare fraud over allegations that she failed to report tens of thousands of dollars in revenue from her 2017 memoir, “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World,” and other income sources, in order to collect more than $8,800 in food and child care assistance from Washington state.

Diallo has been posting to her verified OnlyFans account, which offers subscriptions of $9.99 a month, since late 2021. Her bio describes her page as a place “where I post creative content and give fans a more Intimate look into my life,” and promotes a link to her Amazon wishlist — which allows people to gift her items such as handmade soap, stiletto sandals and a teacup set.

OnlyFans did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In recent years, there have been multiple instances of teachers losing their jobs over their OnlyFans side gig, which many creators use as a way to supplement wages from other jobs. In late 2023, one teacher was fired and another resigned in St. Louis after their school district discovered their accounts. One told NBC Los Angeles that the financial struggle brought on by low teaching salaries left them with little choice.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.