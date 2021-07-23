With protests permitted at the Olympics for the first time in the Games’ history, fans can expect more athletes to take a stand — or a knee — at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In the past, Olympic athletes have been bound by Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which states that "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

The International Olympics Committee announced earlier in July that athletes would be able to make gestures of protest "prior to the start of competition," such as "after leaving the 'call room' (or similar area) or during the introduction" of the athlete or team. The update currently only affects the Tokyo Olympics.

The change came after growing calls from athletes for leniency on social justice protests, which have become more common in sports since Colin Kaepernick began kneeling before games in 2016.

Athletes may still face disciplinary action for gestures that are "targeted, directly or indirectly, against people, countries, (or organizations)." Gestures also cannot be disruptive or disturb an opponent's concentration or preparation. Actions like unfurling a banner or making a gesture during a national anthem are not allowed.

In August 2020, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee formed the Team USA Council on Racial and Social Justice to "address the rules and systems in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements that create barriers to progress." In December, the USOPC announced that actions who demonstrate "peacefully and respectfully ... in support of racial and social justice" will not be sanctioned.

Here are the protests so far:

Olympic Trials: Gwen Berry and Noah Lyles

U.S. track and field star Gwen Berry, one of the most outspoken activists going to the Games, turned away from the American flag on the podium at the Olympic Trials as the national anthem played.

Track star Noah Lyles wore a black glove and raised a fist at the Trials, a nod to the demonstration by the American Olympians Tommie Smith and John Carlos during a medal ceremony at the 1968 Mexico City Games. Carlos and Smith were sent home after their demonstration.

Players take the knee ahead of an opening round women's soccer match between at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Noriko Hayashi / Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and Swedish Team

During their first match of the 2020 Olympics, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team took a knee alongside the Swedish team and the game's referee. The gesture did not take place during the national anthem, but instead was a pre-planned action that took place while pregame music was still playing. Players knelt for about ten seconds before rising for kickoff.

