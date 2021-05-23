Olympian Lee Evans, who raised his fist on medal stand in 1968, dies at 74

Olympian Lee Evans, who raised his fist on medal stand in 1968, dies at 7402:14
After Tommie Smith and John Carlos were expelled from the 1968 Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City for raising their fists during the national anthem in solidarity with the Black Power movement, they encouraged teammate Lee Evans to stay behind and compete. Evans went on to win gold, and on the medal stand, he raised his fist, too. Evans died on Wednesday at age 74. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.