Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old royal is the most prominent member of the British family to test positive for the illness and has joined the more than 400,000 people around the world who have contracted the respiratory illness since it first began spreading in China.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," a Clarence House press statement read Wednesday.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing."

