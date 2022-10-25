Rishi Sunak becomes British prime minister after meeting with King Charles III

Truss became the 15th prime minister of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign just 49 days ago — the shortest term in British political history. Now each of their successors stands in their place, a mark of the tumult that has beset the world’s sixth-largest economy.

In a farewell speech outside No. 10 Downing St. early Tuesday, Truss made no apology for her brief and calamitous tenure, instead standing by the raft of tax cuts — since abandoned — which sent markets spiraling and then spelled her lightspeed demise.

Her short time as prime minister had, she said, left her “more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face.”

After meeting with the king, Sunak will return to Downing St., make his first speech as leader and appoint his Cabinet, personnel who will give a sense of how he hopes to tackle the plummeting fortunes of the country’s economy and his own political party.

“The United Kingdom is a great country but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge,” he said in a 90-second speech after winning the leadership contest Monday. “We now need stability, and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together.”

Truss’ disastrous tenure has helped Sunak take power not long after he lost a previous leadership contest to her. But even in a few short weeks Truss has made her successor’s job undoubtedly harder.

She attempted to introduce a hardline set of free-market capitalist policies including tax cuts for high earners — without explaining how she would pay for it all.

That sent markets haywire, with the pound plummeting and borrowing costs rising, something Sunak correctly predicted would happen during their leadership race.

It soon became clear that Truss no longer had the backing of her bitterly divided party, let alone her country — she leaves office with an approval rating of just 6%, according to one poll.

He would have faced a colossal task without this upheaval: The U.K. is already mired in a daunting cost-of-living crisis that means millions of people may struggle to eat and heat their homes this winter.