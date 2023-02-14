Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign, mounting first GOP challenge to Trump

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced her 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, making her former President Donald Trump’s first opponent for the Republican nomination.

Haley served as ambassador to the United Nations for two years in the Trump administration. She is expected to deliver her in-person announcement speech Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Charleston, South Carolina.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership,” Haley says in a video announcing her campaign. “I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for president.”

