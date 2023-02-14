IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign, mounting first GOP challenge to Trump

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership,” Haley says in a video announcing her campaign.
Nikki Haley Visits "Hannity"
Nikki Haley visits "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on Jan. 20, 2023 in New York.Theo Wargo / Getty Images
/ Source: NBC News
By Summer Concepcion

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced her 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, making her former President Donald Trump’s first opponent for the Republican nomination.

Haley served as ambassador to the United Nations for two years in the Trump administration. She is expected to deliver her in-person announcement speech Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Charleston, South Carolina.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership,” Haley says in a video announcing her campaign. “I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for president.”

Summer Concepcion