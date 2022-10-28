IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nancy Pelosi's husband was 'violently assaulted' in their home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker of the House, was attacked by an assailant in their San Francisco home on Oct. 28, according to a Pelosi spokesman.
By Scott Stump

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by an assailant at the couple's San Francisco home on Oct. 28, a spokesman for Pelosi announced.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement on Oct. 28. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation."

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Hammill. Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in the statement.

The attack comes two weeks before the midterm elections.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a staff reporter and the writer of the daily newsletter This is TODAY. He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. 