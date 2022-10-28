Nancy Pelosi's husband was 'violently assaulted' in their home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by an assailant at the couple's San Francisco home on Oct. 28, a spokesman for Pelosi announced.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement on Oct. 28. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation."

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Hammill. Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in the statement.

The attack comes two weeks before the midterm elections.