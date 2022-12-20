Joe Biden condemns antisemitism as White House marks Hanukkah with first menorah

The White House never owned a menorah — until now.

On Dec. 19, President Joe Biden welcomed guests into the White House to celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights. At the celebration, the president took the opportunity to address the rise in antisemitism.

“Today, we must all say clearly and forcefully: Antisemitism and all forms of hate and violence in this country can have no safe harbor in America. Period. And evil — this is not hyperbole — evil will not win. Hate will not prevail,” Biden said.

While the White House has borrowed menorahs to celebrate Hanukkah in the past, Biden unveiled a new permanent menorah that will mark the first Jewish artifact in the entire White House collection.

“Like this White House menorah, our commitment to the safety of the Jewish people and to the vibrancy of Jewish life that’s tightly woven into every fabric of America, it’s permanent,” he said. “Permanent.”

According to the first lady, the menorah is made out of historic wood from the beams of the White House collected when President Truman renovated the building. The silver cups under each candle were chosen to create a "kaleidoscope of reflections" as the candles burn.

“It’s a work, really, of historic importance, but it’s also a work of love. Lawrence and Robbie, thank you for creating this gift to all Americans,” Jill Biden said, crediting the White House's own carpenter shop.

For its inaugural lighting, Biden invited a few special guests: Holocaust survivor Bronia Brandman, U.N. Ambassador Michèle Taylor (a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors) and Avi Heschel, granddaughter of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, who was a leader in the civil rights movement.

Joe Biden also introduced Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker to share a few words. The former rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, was held hostage with three other people in January 2022 and put himself in harm's way to protect his congregants.

"It is not a contradiction to acknowledge our challenges and still be filled with appreciation," Cytron-Walker said. "Our history is filled with tenacity and resilience. We have experienced the worst of humanity, haven’t we? And we refuse — we refuse to give in to despair."

