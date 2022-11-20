Jill Biden posts sweet message for President Biden’s 80th birthday

First Lady Jill Biden is celebrating President Joe Biden's milestone 80th birthday.

On Nov. 20, the first lady posted a sweet Twitter message for her husband of 45 years.

She uploaded two photos of her and the president smiling as they danced together.

“There’s no one else I’d rather dance with than you,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday, Joe! I love you.”

Former President Barack Obama also paid tribute on Twitter, posting a picture of him laughing with Biden in the Oval Office.

“Happy birthday, @JoeBiden! There’s a lot to celebrate these days, and I couldn’t be more grateful that America has you sitting behind the desk,” he wrote.

The 46th president’s birthday comes just one day after the Biden family celebrated another momentous occasion.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the president’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, 28, tied the knot with Peter Neal, 25, in a ceremony held on the South Lawn of the White House.

Later, a reception took place at the Executive Mansion. Photos from the wedding were uploaded to Rafanelli Events’ Instagram account.

Some of the wedding guests included Naomi’s father, Hunter Biden, and Senators Chris Dodd of Connecticut and Ted Kaufman of Delaware.

In a shared Twitter post, Jill and Joe Biden gushed about their granddaughter’s nuptials.

“Congratulations Naomi and Peter! We love you,” they wrote alongside a photo of them posing with the newlyweds.

They continued to toast the couple in a White House press release.

“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” they said. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”

The newlyweds celebrated President Biden's birthday with family, coconut cake, and balloons.