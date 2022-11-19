It was a nice day for a White House wedding.

Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, wed Peter Neal in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House today, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, were set up together by a mutual friend almost four years ago while in New York City. Biden is an associate at the multinational law firm Arnold & Porter law. Neal is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. They currently live together in Washington, D.C.

Peter Neal married President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden on Saturday, Nov. 19. Evan Agostini / AP Images

For the ceremonial occasion, Biden walked down the aisle in a white gown by Ralph Lauren.

"Congratulations Naomi and Peter! We love you," the official Twitter account of First Lady Jill Biden tweeted of the event. Rafanelli Events posted photos of the wedding on Instagram.

In addition to the president and his wife, Jill Biden, wedding guests included Biden’s father, Hunter Biden, and Senators Chris Dodd of Connecticut and Ted Kaufman of Delaware.

Naomi Biden the granddaughter of US President Joe Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal ride bikes in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Dr. William Neal, Peter's father, sang during the ceremony, which took place on the South Lawn. A reception will be held at the Executive Mansion.

“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” said President Biden and Jill Biden, according to a White House press release. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”

The wedding puts Biden and Neal among a unique league of newlyweds.

In the past, the White House has served as the setting for marriage ceremonies and receptions of first family members, nieces, the sister of a first lady, as well as an official White House photographer.

President Richard M. Nixon escorted his daughter Trici down the aisle during her wedding at the White House in 1971. Bettmann Archive

The last wedding to take place at the White House was in 2013, when Barack Obama’s official White House photographer, Pete Souza, marry Patti Lease in the Rose Garden.

One month after her 2008 wedding in Crawford, Texas, Jenna Bush Hager’s father (then-President George W. Bush) hosted her wedding reception at the White House as well.

In 1967, Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter Lynda Bird Johnson married Chuck Robb at the Executive Mansion. Years later, in 1971, Richard Nixon famously walked his daughter Tricia Nixon down the aisle toward the Rose Garden to marry Edward Finch Cox.

President Biden is not a first-timer when it comes to attending an exchange of “I do's” at the White House.

In 1994, he was a senator when he attended the wedding of Anthony Rodham, Hillary Clinton's brother, to Nicole Boxer.