Ornamental crystal ball starts fire in Wisconsin home

Sunlight streaming through a window and into a crystal ball apparently caused a couch to catch fire in a Wisconsin home, fire officials said.

It happened Monday afternoon in the town of Delton, about an hour northwest of Madison near the Wisconsin Dells.

Officials said the main floor of the home was significantly damaged in the blaze. Delton Fire Department / Facebook

According to the Delton Fire Department, the owner came home to discover their house was on fire. An investigation determined the fire started on a couch in the living room.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be from a glass ‘crystal ball’ ornament,” Delton Fire Department said in a post. “The crystal ball had been located on a table near the couch and in direct sunlight. When sunshine came through a large set of windows and through the glass ball, it ignited the couch.”

The fire department warned people to keep items like “crystals, mirrors, glass ornaments and even bottles” out of direct sunlight and away from flammable things.

“These items can act just like a magnifying glass and focus sunlight so that the energy, which would normally be spread out over a wide area, is delivered to a much smaller point,” the department shared on Facebook.