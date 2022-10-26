British radio host Tim Gough dies of a ‘suspected heart attack’ while on the air

British radio host Tim Gough was on the air on Oct. 24, when he died unexpectedly, according to a press release from his radio station. He was 55.

Gough was hosting his daily breakfast show on GenX Radio Suffolk from his home in Lackford, Suffolk, at the time of his death. The radio’s news release revealed that he died at 7:50 a.m. and is suspected of having died from a heart attack.

“Tim was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show,” said the release. “He is a very sad loss to radio and the county of Suffolk. The entire GenX Radio family are shocked and devastated beyond words.”

In the release about Gough’s death, James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio Suffolk, described the host’s 30-year career, which began in the 80s.

“To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly,” Hazell said in the statement. “We are heart broken by the news. I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time.”

According to Hazell, Gough had come out of radio retirement to help revive the broadcasting of local commercial radio stations in his hometown of Suffolk.

GenX Radio Suffolk announced the death of the host on Twitter, prompting words of mourning and memories from his fans.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program,” the radio station announced. “Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old. RIB buddy. x.”

“Such awfully sad news, condolences to all Tim’s family and friends,” one user tweeted in response to the announcement. “He was such a warm and friendly guy, it was always a joy to spend time with him, and I feel lucky I got the chance to.”

“Tim had so much love for his friends and family. You couldn’t meet a nicer man than Tim. A beautiful soul who we miss so very much,” another commented.

A bio on the radio station’s website detailed Gough’s impact, career and interests, describing him as a lover of travel, photography, reading, music and Wordle.

Gough is survived by his mother, brother, sister and son.