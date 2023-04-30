14 people taken to hospitals in roof collapse near Ohio State University

More than a dozen people were injured in a roof collapse during a Saturday night house party near Ohio State University, officials in Columbus said.

The collapse initially sent 13 to hospitals, Battalion Chief Rick Artrip of the Columbus Division of Fire told reporters. NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus subsequently reported that number was 14.

Roughly 20 other people were injured in the collapse but were able to seek treatment at the scene and walk away, Artrip said.

He said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, WCMH reported.

Artrip said college students were standing on the roof during a party.

Partygoer Gavin Levine told WCMH he assumed standing on the roof was safe “because everyone does it.”

“But obviously not,” he said of the structure’s safety.

The university said it was aware of the collapse.

“We are monitoring this serious situation closely and assisting first responders in any way possible,” spokesperson Benjamin Johnson said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with those present and their friends and family.”

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.