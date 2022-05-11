An unoccupied beachfront home in North Carolina was caught on video collapsing and plunging into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday amid high winds and large waves.

The house in Rodanthe was one of two houses that collapsed at Cape Hatteras National Seashore during Tuesday's rough weather, according to the National Park Service.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” David Hallac, the superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a news release after the first home collapsed.

“We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

A collapsed home on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, on Hatteras Island along North Carolina's Outer Banks. NPS

The video by Cape Hatteras National Seashore showed the unoccupied home crumbling into the surf on Tuesday morning after the wooden support beams it was standing on gave way.

There previously was another home that collapsed into the sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Feb. 9 that prompted an ongoing cleanup, according to the NPS. All three homes that fell down were on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe.

Officials said two homes on Ocean Drive collapsed amid heavy winds and rough seas Tuesday. NPS Photo

The second home collapsed Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to close the beach, according to the NPS.

Coastal flooding warnings and high surf advisories for waves up to 15 feet are in effect through Thursday in the Outer Banks region, according to the National Weather Service.