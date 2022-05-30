House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband booked on suspicion of DUI

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol Sunday morning after he was involved in a vehicle collision, authorities said.

The collision happened at 10:26 p.m. Saturday when Paul Pelosi tried to cross State Route 29 in unincorporated Oakville, California and the 2021 Porsche he was driving was struck by a 2014 Jeep, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report.

A responding CHP officer arrested Pelosi, 82, for alleged DUI involving an alcoholic beverage, the agency said in the report, released to news organizations Sunday.

Neither of the drivers in the crash was injured, the CHP said. The cause of the collision remained under investigation.

Pelosi was booked into Napa Valley Detention Center just after 4 a.m., with bail set at $5,000, according to the CHP and court records. Oakville, part of an area known for producing cabernet, is in the Napa Valley portion of California Wine Country.

The region is north of Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco district.

Paul Pelosi in Washington on March 17. Andrew Harnik / AP

Her spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said, “The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Court information states that Paul Pelosi was hit with two misdemeanor counts: driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol level above .08.

Paul Pelosi is a wealthy real estate investor who splits his time between San Francisco and Washington, D.C. A call to a phone number affiliated with him wasn’t returned.

