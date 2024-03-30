‘Gen V’ actor Chance Perdomo dies at 27

Chance Perdomo, an actor known for starring in "The Boys" spinoff "Gen V" and Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," has died. He was 27.

Perdomo's death was the result of a motorcycle accident, his representative said in a statement to TODAY.com. No one else was involved, the spokesperson said, citing authorities.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," his representative said, before requesting privacy for the family.

"We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother," the statement concludes.

Perdomo's breakout role came with "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," Netflix's mature and dark spin on Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman, the star of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Perdomo appeared in more than 30 episodes as Ambrose, Sabrina's cousin and a warlock.

He also appeared in the "After" film franchise as Landon, taking over the role from Shane Paul McGhie in 2021's "After We Fell."

Most recently, he starred in Prime Video's "Gen V," a spinoff of "The Boys." Perdomo played Andre Anderson, a student with powers of magnetic manipulation.

"Gen V" premiered in September 2023 and was renewed for a second season after a month.