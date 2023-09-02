Burning Man attendees asked to ‘shelter in place’ and ‘conserve water, food and fuel’ amid heavy rainfall

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Thousands of people are stuck in a Nevada desert as those attending Burning Man have been asked to "shelter in place" due to heavy rainfall.

In a tweet published the evening of Friday, Sept. 1, organizers announced that all movement in and out of Black Rock City, located about two hours outside Reno, Nevada, had been halted. The gate and airport have also been closed.

Each year, tens of thousands of people gather in Black Rock Desert to participate in a “temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance,” according to burningman.org. The annual event is based on the “community” that formed following the original burning of an 8-foot wooden “man” in San Francisco in 1986.

People walk through the mud at Burning Man in Black Rock City, Nev., on Sept. 2, 2023. Trevor Hughes / USA TODAY NETWORK

In an update the morning of Sept. 2, organizers revealed that the area received 0.6 to 0.8 of an inch of rain overnight. That rain has since moved west, leaving Black Rock City with sunny skies on Saturday.

“However, rain returns early Sunday morning and continues through the afternoon as the low pressure system moves eastward across Black Rock City and exits the region,” the update read, adding that rain is expected to stop the evening of Sunday, Sept. 3.

Saturday morning, organizers shared a tweet from the Burning Man Traffic account, saying that the area remains closed and no driving is permitted aside from emergency vehicles.

“If you are in BRC, conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space. More updates to come,” the tweet read.

Hours later, Burning Man Traffic warned, “Do not travel to Black Rock City!” adding that access to the city will remain closed through the remainder of the event.

Saturday night into Sunday, the area can expect showers that will develop into a thunderstorm and a possible thunderstorm before 8 p.m., with showers continuing until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A chance for showers returns Sunday morning and evening, though the rest of the day will likely be partly sunny.

Burning Man began Aug. 27 and was expected to run through Sept. 4.