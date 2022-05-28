An unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Indiana last month died from an electrolyte imbalance likely caused by a stomach virus, authorities said Friday.

The boy, who is believed to have been 5 years old at the time of his death, had no significant traumatic injuries, and his blood toxicology was negative, according to an autopsy report, an Indiana State Police spokesman said in a news release.

The child was described as clothed and clean when he was placed inside a hardshell suitcase adorned with the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, the release said.

The child’s body was found inside a closed hard case suitcase with a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back. Indiana State Police

Detectives have found no evidence suggesting he was alive at the time, according to the release.

It isn’t clear how long he’d been in the suitcase or who put him there.

Despite receiving dozens of tips, authorities have been unable to identify the boy, who was described as a slender-built Black boy with short hair, the release said.

Investigators said he could be from another state or country.

A mushroom hunter found the boy’s body in a heavily wooded area in Washington County, near Kentucky, on April 16.

The suitcase was roughly 80 feet from the nearest road, authorities said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.