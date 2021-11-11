IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Astroworld death toll at 9 after 22-year-old Texas A&M student dies

Bharti Shahani died Wednesday, her family and their attorney revealed in a press conference.
By Alexander Kacala

The death toll of the Astroworld tragedy now stands at nine after Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old student at Texas A&M, died Wednesday.

In a news conference Thursday, her family and the family's attorney revealed she died on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.

“The Astroworld Festival disaster has devastated the Shahani family and many others,” James Lassiter, the family's attorney, told TODAY in a statement shared Wednesday. “We stand with them in their fight to win justice for Bharti, and to ensure that no other family ever has to endure such a senseless and preventable loss.”

According to the statement, Shahani suffered massive injuries while attending the Travis Scott-produced and -headlined music festival on Friday night and was hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital.

On Saturday, Scott released a statement on Twitter in which he said he was “absolutely devastated” by the events, and said he was grief-stricken in a series of Instagram stories videos shared later that day.

Shahani joins eight others who died on Friday: Mirza Baig, 27; Rodolfo Peña, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; Franco Patino, 21; Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20; John Hilgert, 14; Axel Acosta Avila, 21; and Brianna Rodriguez, 16.

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who attended the concert with his father, remains in a medically induced coma.

In a statement posted Sunday on her Instagram, Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child with Scott, said, “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."

