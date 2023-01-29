Annie Wersching, of ‘24’ and ‘The Last of Us’ video game, dies at 45

Annie Wersching, an actor best known for her roles in “24” and “Bosch” and for voicing Tess in the 2013 video game “The Last of Us,” has died following a two-year battle with cancer. She was 45.

Wersching’s death was confirmed through a GoFundMe campaign, shared to draw financial support for the actor’s family. The campaign has been shared by Alexi Hawley, showrunner of “The Rookie,” Julie Plec, the showrunner of “The Vampire Diaries,” as well as “The Last of Us” creative director Neil Druckmann.

Plec tweeted, “I became a fan from ‘24’ and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town… RIP Annie, you wonderful soul.”

“We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered,” Druckmann wrote.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching’s first screen credit came at 24 years old, appearing in a 2002 episode of “Star Trek: Enterprise.” Wersching would go on to appear in a variety of series — including “Frasier,” “Supernatural” and “Charmed” — before landing recurring roles as Amelia Joffe in “General Hospital” and Renee Walker in “24.” Wersching would later join “Timeless,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Extant” as recurring characters. Wersching also appeared in “Runaways” and “The Rookie.”

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2020, Wersching continued acting throughout the following two years.

Wersching’s GoFundMe notes how much the actor adored her family. “Annie lived for her family. She loved her work and cherished her friends, but Steve and the boys were her absolute everything. It’s so Steve can have time to grieve without the pressure of needing to work. So he can be daddy to Freddie (12), Ozzie (9) and Archie (4) as they navigate the future without their mom, without sweet Annie.”

Wersching is survived by her husband, Stephen, and three sons, Eddie, Ozzie and Archie, aged 12, 9 and 4.