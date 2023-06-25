Airport worker dies after being ‘ingested’ into airplane engine in apparent freak accident

An airport employee died on the night of Friday, June 23, in what appears to be a freak accident at the San Antonio International Airport, authorities said.

The worker, who was not identified, was “ingested” into an airplane engine at 10:25 p.m. Friday night, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement. A Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Los Angeles was taxiing to the gate on one engine.

It’s unclear how the employee was sucked into the engine. The NTSB said it was investigating the accident.

The employee was a ramp worker, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The San Antonio International Airport also confirmed an employee’s death on Friday in a statement, according to NBC affiliate WOAI.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation,” the statement said. “We will share more information as details become available.”

Delta said in a statement Sunday that it was “heartbroken” over the loss of a member of its “aviation family.”

“Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” Delta said.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.