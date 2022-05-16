1 dead, 5 injured after man attacks Taiwanese church reception in California

One person was killed and five other people were injured in a shooting at a meeting of Asian churchgoers in Southern California on Sunday, authorities said.

Members of the congregation detained a suspect who appeared to be in his 60s by hogtying him with electrical extension cords, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said at an earlier press conference that congregants confiscated at least two handguns that were later seized by deputies.

The department Sunday night announced the man has been formally arrested in connection with the deadly attack. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail, it said in a statement.

Amid fears of another possible hate crime, the man in custody was described by law enforcement sources as also being of Asian descent. The description was later confirmed by Hallock.

Sheriff’s officials said as many as 40 people who belong to a Taiwanese church were at the facility when gunfire broke out.

The gunfire was reported at Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. in the retirement city of Laguna Woods, about 20 miles southeast of Anaheim, the sheriff’s department said. Four victims suffered critical injuries, it said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday night identified the injured as Asian Americans ranging in age from 66 to 92. Four are men. The identity of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of loved ones.

The victim’s body was discovered at the scene, sheriff’s officials said. All of the surviving victims, including a person with minor injuries, were hospitalized.

Police sources who described the suspect as Asian stressed that the investigation was in its very preliminary stages and that they have not determined any motive.

Hallock acknowledged concerns over rising hate crime but urged people to await more information as the inquiry continued Sunday night.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.