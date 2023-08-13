Armed with bear spray, a group of up to 50 people swarmed a Los Angeles mall on Saturday and made away with around $100,000 worth of luxury items, according to officials.

Between 30 to 50 people descended on the Nordstrom store at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Woodland Hills, using the bear spray to neutralize security guards as they made off with thousands of dollars worth of luxury handbags and high-end clothing, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told NBC News.

The call of “numerous persons shoplifting” came shortly after 4 p.m., the LAPD said. Police estimated the loss between $60,000 to $100,000.

“Topanga Division officers were on the scene quickly and have several investigative leads,” the LAPD said in a statement.

There was no immediate word of arrests, and the suspects fled in vehicles that included a BMW.

Thieves ransack a Southern California mall on Aug. 12, 2023. TNLA via NBC Los Angeles

In video of the incident circulating on social media, suspects wearing hoods and masks that covered their faces could be seen tearing down shelves and running out of the store carrying luxury goods.

The aftermath of the robbery shows broken glass and shelves on the ground.

The LAPD confirmed that bear spray was used neutralize two security guards. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the robbery “absolutely unacceptable.”

“Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable,” she said in a statement released on Saturday. “The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future.”

On Tuesday, a very similar mob-style robbery took place at an Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The loss was estimated at $300,000, according to the station.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.