Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 32-year-old public policy advocate on a street in Brooklyn that was captured on surveillance video footage.

New York City Police confirmed to NBC News that a person was in custody Thursday morning, but officials did not release information about the suspect.

Ryan Carson and his girlfriend were sitting on a bus stop bench shortly before 4 a.m. Monday in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood when a man in a black hoodie walked by and began kicking scooters parked nearby, according to video surveillance footage obtained by NBC New York.

Police said Carson, who was on his way home from a wedding, attempted to de-escalate the situation when the man approached him.

"Chill, chill, chill," Carson says as the man approaches, according to the video.

The man threatened to kill Carson and pulled out a knife. Carson tried to run away, according to the video, but stumbled on the bus stop bench.

The man then attacked Carson, stabbing him three times, including once in the heart, according to police.

"As Mr. Carson lay dying on the sidewalk, the male with the knife kicks him in the chest, threatens to stab the woman companion," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said during a press conference.

Carson was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, NBC New York reported, citing NYPD officials.

Before the attack, the suspect was agitated with a woman who police believe is his girlfriend, authorities said.

Carson's friends and colleagues said he worked in public policy on a range of issues from climate change to harm reduction.

"He is a larger than life character," Blair Horner, executive director of NYPIRG, told NBC New York. "He’s very, very jovial, and charismatic, staff loved him. His students loved him."

"The world will be less well off because of his absence," Horner added.