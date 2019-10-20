The first images have emerged of actress Felicity Huffman since she went to prison for taking part in a massive college admissions scheme.

The former "Desperate Housewives" star is serving a 14-day sentence at Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, a low-security prison with approximately 1,200 female inmates, according to its website. She began her two-week sentence on Tuesday.

Felicity Huffman at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Oct. 19, 2019. SplashNews.com / SplashNews.com

Huffman was one of the most prominent figures in the nationwide scandal in which wealthy parents shelled out millions of dollars to boost their children's chances of getting into high-ranking universities across the country. Actress Lori Laughlin has also been caught up in the admissions scheme, pleading not guilty to money laundering and conspiracy charges.

In the new photo, Huffman, 56, is wearing eyeglasses, black Under Armour shoes, a white hat, a watch and a dark green button-up and pants. She didn't appear to be accompanied by guards.

The one-time Oscar nominee was apparently on her way to meet her husband, actor William H. Macy, 69, and daughter, Sophia Grace, who were also photographed at the prison on Saturday.

William H. Macy and his daughter, Georgia, visit Felicity Huffman at a federal correctional facility in Dublin, Calif., on Oct. 19, 2019. SplashNews.com / SplashNews.com

Huffman pleaded guilty to mail fraud and honest services fraud in May to paying college admissions fixer William Rick Singer $15,000 to have wrong answers corrected on her daughter's SAT exam, an action which inflated Sophia Grace's score 400 points above her PSAT score. The 19-year-old also received extra time to complete the exam.

An FBI probe dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" revealed 50 people were involved in the massive bribery scandal, which targeted elite universities such as Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Huffman's sentence, delivered by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in September, also includes a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Court documents filed Thursday showed that Huffman had paid the fine.

Inmates like Huffman are expected to have made their beds, put on their uniforms and be ready for room inspection by 6:30 a.m. every workday, according to the prison's 2013 inmate handbook.

Huffman is set to be released from prison on Oct. 27, according to the prison's records, although that release date would correspond to a 13-day sentence. An employee of the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin could not confirm to NBC News if Huffman's sentence had been shortened.