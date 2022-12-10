Morocco becomes first African team to make World Cup semifinals

Morocco made history this weekend by becoming the first African nation to advance to the World Cup semifinals.

The north African country beat Portugal on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the quarterfinals match 1-0. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the game winning goal for Morocco in the 42nd minute. Meanwhile, international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t start the match and instead came on as a substitute during the 51st minute, according to The Associated Press.

Across social media, celebrities congratulated Morocco on the big win.

Shakira shared a celebratory tweet, quoting lyrics from her song “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa),” which served as the official 2010 FIFA World Cup song.

“This time for Africa!! #WorldCup,” the singer wrote with a clapping emoji and the flag of Morocco.

Trevor Noah, who ended his tenure on "The Daily Show" earlier this week on Dec. 8, shared several snaps on his Instagram story from the matchup between Portugal and Morocco. After the match, the South African native posted a video from the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, panning his camera over the field and the crowd in the stands.

“Morocco,” Noah wrote on the story, accompanied by an emoji of the country's flag and over a dozen raising hands. “First African Nation into the semi finals.”

Trevor Noah celebrating Morocco's win against Portugal. Trevor Noah / Instagram

Elon Musk, also from South Africa, joined the celebration on Twitter, writing, “Congrats Morocco!!” in between several Moroccan flag emojis.

Morocco advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Spain on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The countries were at a draw 0-0 before Morocco won 3-0 in a penalty shootout.

Throughout the World Cup, Morocco, which is widely considered an underdog, has received unwavering support—alongside Saudi Arabia and Tunisia—from fans across the Arab world. With Morocco the only of the three still in the tournament, fans are continuing to rally behind the country as they progress up the ranks.

“We are supporting all the Arabian teams,” Borhen Bibo, a fan from Tunisia, told NBC News. “We are cooperating since a long time and do have many things in common, like language, like religion.”

In the semifinal match, Morocco will face either England or France, depending on which team is victorious in their match on Dec. 10.