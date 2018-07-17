Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

15-year-old has fatal allergic reaction to peanuts: Megyn Kelly roundtable

Jul.17.201809:25

Alexi Stafford, a Florida teenager with a severe peanut allergy, died after she consumed a Chips Ahoy cookie with peanuts in it, mistaking the packaging for another one of the brand’s products. Amy Holmes of PBS' “In Principle,” NBC's Stephanie Gosk and New York Times reporter Megan Twohey joins Megyn Kelly to discuss the tragedy and how Alexi’s mother is spreading awareness with hopes this mistake doesn’t happen again.

