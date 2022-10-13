Missing toddler Quinton Simon likely dead and his mom is ‘prime suspect,' authorities say

Officials in Georgia said they have informed the family of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who was reported missing over a week ago, that they believe the toddler is dead.

"We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death," Chatham County police said in a tweet on Oct. 12. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in the case, police said.

"We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow," police said.

Officials had been searching for 20-month-old Quinton since Oct. 5. Chatham County Police Department

Police did not state why they believe the toddler is dead, but said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley will hold a news conference on Oct. 13 to give more details about the case.

It is unclear if the toddler’s mother had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. NBC News could not immediately find a phone number to reach her for comment.

The Chatham County District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Quinton was reported missing from his home near Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 5, and was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants, according to police.

Hadley has said the toddler's mother's boyfriend reported seeing Quinton around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5, and that Quinton's mother woke up later and reported him missing around 9:39 a.m.

The search for Quinton has spanned several days, and has included multiple law enforcement agencies and tools such as drones, helicopters, horses, and tracking dogs, police have said.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants and have searched numerous locations, including Quinton's home, a pond, drainage pipes, dumpsters, nearby woods and other locations, police said.

The FBI has also assisted with the search because abduction could not be ruled out, Hadley has said.

Police said on Oct. 11 it had seized evidence that they believed would "help move this case forward," but did not specify what the evidence was.