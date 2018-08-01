Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Meet a couple who found their way from infidelity to marital happiness

Jun.08.201812:51

On a special episode of Megyn Kelly TODAY focusing on cheating, Megyn welcomes author Mandy Stadtmiller, who reveals how her first husband cheated on her, leading to her own destructive behavior, and how the transgressions of both her and her current husband, Pat Dixon, have led them to marital happiness. “We have an open phone policy,” Mandy says.

