Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student she later married, dies at 58

Mary Kay Letourneau, the former Seattle-area teacher who married a man she was convicted of raping when he was in sixth grade, has died of cancer, her lawyer said Tuesday. She was 58.

The lawyer, David Gehrke, did not provide additional details.

Letourneau gained infamy after her 1997 conviction for second-degree child rape of 12-year-old Vili Fualaau. She was a 34-year-old mother of four when the rape occurred.

Letourneau was pregnant with her former student's child at the time of her conviction.

She was paroled in 1998 and barred from contacting Fualaau, but returned to prison to serve the remainder of a seven-year sentence after they were found together shortly after her release.

They were married in 2005 and had two children.

In 2017, Fualaau, then 33, filed a petition for legal separation. Letourneau filed to have the petition dismissed, and People magazine reported in 2018 that they reconciled after splitting up.