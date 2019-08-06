Danielle Owens says her 2-year-old son, Josiah, makes friends wherever he goes. So the single mom from Webster, Texas, wasn’t surprised when Josiah struck up a conversation with another little boy at a lawyer’s office.

“They were running around and playing a game,” Owens, 26, told TODAY. “But the other child kept falling down.”

As soon as Josiah realized shoelaces were the culprit, he offered to help, his mom said.

Josiah Owens offered to tie a new pal's shoelaces. Courtesy of Danielle Owens

Josiah kneeled down and began talking out the steps like his mother taught him.

“When Josiah actually tied it, I was in shock,” Owens said. “It was the first time he ever did it all by himself.”

Owens snapped a photo of the sweet moment and shared it with family members, including her brother, Christopher Champion. The proud uncle then posted it to a family-oriented Facebook page in his area.

“There’s so much negativity and sadness in the world right now and I wanted to put the positivity back,” Champion, 28, told TODAY. The powerful visual quickly amassed more than 2,000 likes.

Josiah Owens. Courtesy of Danielle Owens

“Warms my heart to see sweet pictures like this. Especially with all the hate and violence going on,” wrote one person.

Added another, “If only adults could love and care like children what a wonderful world we would have."

Owens admitted that raising Josiah on her own is sometimes a struggle. “I get discouraged that I’m not doing enough. Then, things like this happen and it’s reassuring,” she told TODAY. “It makes me realize I’m doing a good job.”