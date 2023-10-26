At least 18 dead in Maine shootings, manhunt underway for suspect

At least 18 people were killed and 13 others were injured in a shooting at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night, the state's governor said Thursday.

Seven of the victims were found dead at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, while eight died at the restaurant, Schemengees Bar and Grille, approximately four miles away, officials said at a press briefing, according to NBC News. Three people died at local hospitals, the officials said.

A shelter in place order remained in place for Lewiston, the state's second-largest city, and the surrounding communities of Lisbon and Bowdoin as police continued to hunt for the suspect, identified as Robert Card, 40.

“This is a dark day for Maine,” Gov. Janet Mills said at Thursday's briefing. “I know it’s hard for us to think about healing when our hearts are broken.”

It was not clear how many of the 13 injured suffered gunshot wounds or were in critical condition. Previously, law enforcement officials told NBC as many as 60 people may have been injured, some as the result of fleeing the scene or falls amid the chaos.

NBC News previously reported 22 people had been killed, citing a local police source.

Mayor Jason Levesque of Auburn said on TODAY Oct. 26 that he heard residents thought initial shots were part of a "Halloween joke" until the situation "started escalating quite rapidly."

"We have a very large law enforcement presence throughout the entire region right now," Levesque also said. "We're telling all of our residents just to shelter in place. We canceled all the schools in the area, so there will be no school today. Stay home, keep your doors locked, have good situational awareness, stay vigilant, report anything that seems out of the ordinary at this point."

Police have identified person of interest

The Lewiston Maine Police Department identified 40-year-old Robert Card as a person of interest in connection to the shootings, adding that he "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Four officials told NBC News that so far, there are no initial indications that the attacks targeted any specific religious or ethnic groups. A motive for the shootings has not been identified.

Additionally, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said that the vehicle that was sought after the shooting incidents in Lewiston was found a short distance away in Lisbon. A shelter-in-place order was also put in place in Lisbon, which is about seven miles southeast of Lewiston.

Police responded to multiple casualties in Lewiston, Maine

Lewiston Police said in a Facebook post Oct. 25 that they were dealing with an active shooter incident at Schemengees Bar and Grille a bowling allwey called Sparetime Recreation.

“Please stay off the roads to allow emergency responders access to the hospitals,” police said.

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified gunman points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25. Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office / AP

Safety Commissioner Sauschuck said at a news conference held hours later that around 6:56 p.m. ET “a couple of shooting incidents occurred here with multiple casualties.”

At the time, he said they did not have a firm number on casualties as the search for the gunman continues.

He notes that "hundreds" of police officers in Maine were working on the case.

People were urged to shelter in place

A spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety urged residents to stay in their homes with their doors locked.

“Law enforcement is currently investigating at two locations right now,” Shannon Moss said. “Again please stay off the streets and allow law enforcement to diffuse the situation.”

Gov. Janet Mills released a statement echoing those instructions. She said she has been briefed on the situation and will remain in close contact with public safety officials.

Lisbon, where a vehicle of interest in the Lewiston shootings was located, will close all town offices Oct. 26, the town said — according to NBC News. All offices in Lewiston will be closed as well. Shelter-in-place orders were issued in both cities.

President Joe Biden and officials speak out

President Joe Biden pledged his full federal support after being briefed on the shooting. NBC News reported that Biden called Gov. Janet Mills and members of Congress, including Sen. Angus King and Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden, offering federal support in the wake of "this horrific attack," a senior White House official said.

King, an independent, said he was “deeply sad for the city of Lewiston and all those worried about their family, friends and neighbors” and was monitoring the situation. King’s office said the senator would be headed directly home to Maine once the Senate’s final vote is held Thursday afternoon.

Public schools have been closed for Thursday

The district’s superintendent said late Wednesday night that public schools in Lewiston would be closed Thursday.

“There remains a lot of unknowns at this time. Information moves quickly but not alway accurately,” Jake Langlais, the superintendent, said in a message on the district’s website. “Please continue to shelter in place or get to safety. We will continue to update you with information and next steps as appropriate.”

“Stay close to your loved ones. Embrace them. Our prayers go out to those who lost someone tonight,” he added.

Additional districts have also opted to close schools amid the shootings.