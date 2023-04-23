IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Large animatronic dragon catches on fire at Disneyland during ‘Fantasmic!’ show

Several Disneyland cast members were treated for potential smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said.
By Mirna Alsharif

A fire broke out in California’s Disneyland on April 22 when a large animatronic dragon became fully engulfed in flames during the popular “Fantasmic!” show, police said.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene at around 11 p.m. to assist the Disneyland Fire Department with putting out the fire on Tom Sawyer Island.

Video circulating on social media shows the giant Disneyland prop on fire while park attendees watch.

An animatronic on fire at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on April 22, 2023.
Disneyland cast members evacuated the area and the fire was quickly extinguished, according to Anaheim Police Sergeant John McClintock.

Several Disneyland cast members were treated for potential smoke inhalation and released. No guests or firefighters were injured. 

Arson investigators responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, which hasn’t been determined at this time, McClintock said.

“Fantasmic!” is a 29-minute nighttime show featuring characters from several popular Disney movies, “including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon,” according to Disney World’s website

