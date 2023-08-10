Kidnappers in Haiti release US nurse and her young child

An American nurse and her young child were released nearly two weeks after they were held hostage in the capital of Haiti, officials said on Wednesday.El Roi Haiti, a nonprofit group with connections to the woman, announced the safe return of Alix Dorsainvil and her child in a statement posted on its website.

"It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti," the statement from El Roi Haiti read. "Today we are praising God for answered prayer!"

Dorsainvil, a community health nurse married to the founder and director of El Roi Haiti, Sandro Dorsainvil, and the couple's child were kidnapped last month near Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

"There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation, so we are asking that no attempts be made to contact Alix or her family at this time," the statement continued. "We will continue to release information as appropriate on our website. Please keep checking back. And again, thanks for all of the prayers and support through this incredibly difficult time."

The State Department confirmed the release of two U.S. citizens who had been held captive in Haiti. Alix Dorsainvil and her child were taken on July 27, the same day the State Department ordered nonemergency U.S. government employees and families to leave Haiti “due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure.”

"Out of respect for their privacy, we will allow individuals to speak for themselves if and when they feel ready. As you can imagine, these individuals have been through a very difficult ordeal, both physically and mentally," a State Department spokesperson told NBC News. "We express our deepest appreciation to our Haitian, and U.S. interagency partners for their assistance in facilitating their safe release."

Alix Dorsainvil and her child were serving in the community ministry when they were abducted, El Roi Haiti previously said. She said she was asked to provide nursing to students at the organization's school, according to a video posted to the organization's Vimeo account three years ago.

El Roi Haiti, a Christian organization, provides education to nearly 400 students and hosts other ministries in the country, according to its website.