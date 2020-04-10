Why Kathie Lee hopes to 'give comfort to people' during this difficult time

Kathie Lee Gifford is one of the many who want to help while people remain quarantined in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The former fourth hour co-host, who’s currently quarantining in Florida with her daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law, appeared on Friday’s episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

She said this moment in time reminds her of how she felt when the Sept. 11 terror attacks happened after she had left "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee."

"I’ve been frustrated in that I’ve not been able to be a part of the healing,” she said. “I remember when I left the show with Regis, and then 9/11 happened. It was the only time I was really longing to still be on the air because I wanted to be a part of the healing and give comfort to people."

Kathie Lee, who last year released “The God Who Sees,” a short film based on a song she wrote, revealed that she will unveil three new oratorios during an Easter Sunday special called "The Way," airing on the music programming service K-LOVE at 10 a.m. ET.

She said the oratorios weren't completely ready yet but that "the Lord laid it on my heart that this is a time where people need hope and healing."

Kathie Lee says she is devoted to the idea that she can lend a hand in an hour of need.

“My prayer is that they will bless people. They will give them hope and healing and comfort, and that’s all we can hope for,” she said.